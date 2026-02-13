Bihar govt begins process to acquire 13,000 acres for industrial zones

Patna, Feb 13 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said the state government has initiated the process of acquiring 13,000 acres in 20 districts to create industrial zones.

Concluding the debate on the proposed budget of Rs 2,190.15 crore for the revenue and land reforms department for 2026-27, Sinha said, "The government is preparing to open industrial zones (notified industrial parks), keeping the potential of the area in mind, in almost all districts. The department has initiated the process of acquiring 13,000 acres in 20 districts for the purpose." Sinha also holds the portfolio of revenue and land reforms department.

The House passed the budget of the department by voice vote, even as all opposition members walked out of the House, maintaining that they were not convinced by the government’s reply.

The minister further said, "The government is in the process of creating land banks in all districts for industrial zones." Sinha also said, "Officers concerned have been given strict instructions in this regard… they must ensure that any land, including those belonging to the government, should not be encroached by mafia or people on the basis of forged documents. If any connivance of officials of the revenue and land reforms department is found in such activities, strict action must be taken against them." PTI PKD MNB