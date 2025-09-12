Bihar govt board asks temples to arrange ''akharas'', create awareness among people for holding pujas

Patna, Sep 12 (PTI) A Bihar government board has advised all registered temples and mutts across the state to provide space to "akharas" for practising physical culture, and create awareness among the people to hold ‘Satyanarayan Katha’ and ‘Bhagwati Puja’ regularly, an official said.

People should also be encouraged about holding these pujas at their houses on auspicious hours every month, as it is believed that those would bring happiness and prosperity besides reducing negative energy, Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) president Ranbir Nandan said.

The BSBRT is a government-established body responsible for overseeing and administering Hindu religious trusts in Bihar. It serves as the registration authority for temples, mutts, and trusts, and mandates the submission of details regarding their immovable assets to ensure protection against irregularities.

“We have advised all temples and mutts to hold ‘Satyanarayan Katha’ and ‘Bhagwati Puja’ on full moon and new moon days respectively every month. Members of the trusts of registered temples and mutts have also been advised to spread the message among people about the importance of these pujas,” Nandan told PTI.

People should also be encouraged about holding these pujas at their houses every month, he said.

People must know about the importance of 'Satyanarayana Katha' and Bhagwati Puja, he said, adding that the BSBRT has decided to make people aware of the importance of these two pujas, said the Chairman.

“Satyanarayana Katha Puja is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, luck and positivity in homes when performed during a shubh muhurat. Similarly, Bhagwati Puja on Amavasya reduces negative energies and evil spirits,” he said.

As far as establishing space for 'akharas' is concerned, the BSBRT is of the view that indigenous games and martial arts must be promoted among the youth, he said.

“We will soon bring certain changes in the existing rules of the BSBRT, and in the future, only those temples and mutts will be registered that ensure a dedicated space for 'akharas' for physical culture in their premises. And for the already registered temples and mutts, they will have to establish 'akharas' to practise physical culture,” Nandan said.

The BSBRT is organising a programme on September 18 in Patna to spread the message that temples and mutts are not only places of worship, but several other activities and measures of social reforms can be carried out by these religious places, he said.

“Members associated with the trusts of temples and mutts should also work for the promotion and propagation of Sanatan Dharma. We will also advise these religious places to regularly hold yagnas, organise health camps and cultural events”, he said.

According to the latest data compiled by the BSBRT, there are 2,499 registered temples and mutts in the state, and 2,512 unregistered ones. Saran district has the highest 206 registered temples and mutts, followed by Muzaffarpur (187), Madhubani (156), Patna (144), East Champaran (137) and West Champaran (136). PTI PKD NN BDC