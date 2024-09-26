Bihar govt can't provide free electricity to power consumers: Energy Minister

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) The Bihar government on Thursday made it clear it will not provide free electricity to power consumers.

The government claimed electricity was already heavily subsidised and also asserted it will complete the installation of pre-paid smart meters across the state by next year, notwithstanding criticism from the opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that electricity was being provided to consumers at heavily subsidised rates.

"We can't provide free electricity to the consumers. This we have been maintaining for the last several years. We are already providing electricity to the consumers at a heavily subsidised rate. For giving subsidy to power consumers, the state government has sanctioned Rs 13,114 crore in 2023-24, which has now gone up to Rs 15,343 crore in the current fiscal," he said.

His response came when journalists sought his reaction on the RJD's promise of providing 200 units of free electricity if voted to power.

On the installation of smart prepaid electric meters in the state, the minister said, "Around 50 lakh smart prepaid electric meters have already been installed in the state... the installation process of the smart electric meters across the state will be completed by 2025." The department has already come out with several rebate schemes for those consumers who have already installed smart prepaid power meters at their premises. Rebate is given if consumers recharge their meters (of more than Rs 2,000) in advance, he said.

When asked about the RJD's proposed agitation over the installation of smart prepaid electric meters in the state on October 1, the minister said, "Let them do whatever they want to do. The installation process across the state will be completed by 2025." The RJD on Wednesday announced that it would organise state-wide protests against installation of smart prepaid electric meters in the state on October 1. PTI PKD ACD