Bihar govt commits to support farmers in upcoming paddy procurement season

Patna, Nov 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday instructed officials to ensure that farmers do not face any hurdles during paddy procurement and to monitor for any irregularities in the process.

He issued these directions during a review meeting of the Food and Consumer Protection Department at his official residence, officials said.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Kumar emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting farmers.

He urged officials to set up district-wise targets for paddy procurement based on estimated production and ensure a smooth process.

Paddy procurement began on November 1 and will continue until February 15, 2025.

During the meeting, Food and Consumer Protection Secretary N. Saravana Kumar presented details on the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, which is set at Rs 2,300 per quintal, along with the procurement target of 45 lakh metric tonnes for the Kharif marketing year 2024-25. The state currently has a total of 360 parboiled rice mills, an official said.

Others who were present at the meeting included Cooperatives Minister Prem Kumar, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth, among others. PTI PKD MNB