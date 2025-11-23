Bihar govt council to appoint convenors in all 38 districts to promote 'Sanatan Dharma'

Patna: A Bihar government council, responsible for supervising activities of registered temples and mutts, has decided to nominate convenors in all districts to work for the promotion of 'Sanatan Dharma' across the state, an official said on Sunday.

Thirty-eight convenors will be nominated by the Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) to work in coordination with the chief priests of all registered temples and mutts in their respective areas, he said.

There are a total of 2,499 temples and mutts which are registered with the BSRTC.

"The council has decided to nominate convenors in all districts to work for the promotion and propagation of 'Sanatan Dharma' in coordination with registered temples and mutts across the state," BSRTC Chairman Ranbir Nandan told PTI.

The process to select one convenor in each district will begin in a day or two, and the "convenors will be selected among the mahants (chief priests) only", he said.

The council, which comes under the Law Department of the Bihar government, maintains the records of assets of registered temples, mutts and trusts in the state and also supervises their activities.

“The convenors will also ensure that all registered temples and mutts in their respective districts hold 'Satyanarayan Katha' and 'Bhagwati Puja' on full moon and new moon days respectively every month. They will ensure that all registered temples and mutts spread the message among the masses about the importance of these two pujas," he said.

People should also be encouraged to hold these pujas in their houses every month, Nandan said.

Besides, convenors will make sure that all registered religious places create a dedicated space for "akharas" to practise physical culture, he said.

“The council is of the view that temples and mutts must also carry out social activities and measures of social reforms. There is a need to spread the importance of our festivals, pujas and values and Sanatan Dharma”, said the BSRTC chairman.

He also said the festivals are a "vibrant expression of ecological harmony, devotion, and community participation".

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the central government is working for the inclusion of Chhath Puja, the state’s biggest festival, in UNESCO’s list of cultural heritage. Our festivals keep India’s culture alive. Chhath Puja is one such sacred festival that comes right after Diwali. Dedicated to the Sun God, this great festival is very special," Nandan said.

The council is also preparing to hold an international conclave on the promotion of 'Sanatan Dharma' at Rajgir in the coming months, he said.

"We have also decided to launch a ‘Dharmik’ (religious) calendar in which all festivals, pujas and other religious activities of 'Sanatan Dharma' will be highlighted," he said, adding these calendars will be distributed among the people across the state through registered temples and mutts.