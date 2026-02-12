Bihar govt crackdown on pressure horns, hooters

Patna, Feb 12 (PTI) The Bihar transport department has directed officials across the state to take action against vehicles fitted with pressure horns and hooters and to seize such accessories, an official statement said.

Officials have also been asked to strictly enforce the ban on the sale of pressure horns and hooters.

Replying to a question in the Bihar Legislative Council on Thursday, Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar said existing norms prescribe strict decibel limits for all sound systems, including vehicle horns, beyond which noise levels are considered harmful.

"The transport department has directed officials concerned across the state to take action against vehicles which have pressure horns and hooters, and also to forfeit such accessories. Directions have also been given to strictly enforce the ban," he said.

The minister also flagged violations related to tinted glass in commercial and private four-wheelers.

"This is a violation of the existing rules. Use of black film or any other material is not permitted on the windscreen and side windows of the vehicle. Hence, all vehicle owners are advised to remove tinted glass or other materials immediately from their vehicles, if fitted. Violation is punishable with challan and on-the-spot removal of films," he said.

Action will also be taken against unauthorised use of number plates and stickers of the state or central government, he added.

Kumar told reporters outside the House that many private cars and bikes are fitted with pressure horns and modified silencers, creating loud noise on roads.

"People are advised to remove modified silencers and pressure horns from their cars and bikes immediately," he said.

Last year, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board had appealed to motorists to observe 'No Honking Day' every Sunday in the state capital with an aim to reduce noise pollution. PTI PKD MNB