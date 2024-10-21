Bihar govt declares Nov 13 as paid holiday for its employees in 4 bypoll-bound seats

Patna, Oct 21 (PTI) The Bihar government on Monday declared November 13 as a paid holiday for its employees in four assembly seats where by-elections will be held.

Advertisment

By-elections will be held in Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj and Imamganj assembly seats on November 13.

All the state government offices, undertaking organisations, corporations, boards, statutory and local bodies, and educational institutions in the four assembly constituencies will remain closed on November 13 so that people can exercise their franchise, an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said.

The results of the bypolls will be declared on November 23.

Advertisment

All four assembly seats fell vacant after the MLAs representing the constituencies were elected as MPs in this year's Lok Sabha elections. PTI PKD ACD