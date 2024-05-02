Bihar govt directs officials to combat illegal sand mining

Patna, May 2 (PTI) In a bid to check illegal sand mining in the state, the Bihar government on Thursday directed officers concerned in all districts to inspect sand ghats in their respective areas and send reports to the headquarters daily.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting attended by senior officials of the Mines and Geology department and other related departments.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, the district mining officers across the state have been "directed to inspect sand ghats in their respective areas and send reports to the headquarters on a daily basis".

“Directions have been issued to erect display boards at all auctioned sand ghats and also install National Informatics Centre (NIC) integrated weighing machine to check overloading and illegal transportation of sand," it said.

Officials have been asked to "keep a tab on the entire sand quarry activity and track trucks carrying sand from the quarry to depots and other designated destinations in the state”, the statement said.

Instructions have also been issued to erect display boards at sand ghats which have not been auctioned.

“Any sand mining activities on ghats which are not auctioned can be easily checked and strict action will be taken against violators," the statement said.

The state has been witnessing incidents of violent attacks by the sand mafia on policemen and senior officers of the department.

Such incidents are mainly reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts.

The sand ghats along the Sone river in Rohtas, Bhojpur and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and adjacent Garhwa and Palamu of Jharkhand are known for good quality. PTI PKD BDC