Bihar govt directs officials to expedite process of land transfer for AIIMS Darbhanga

Patna, Jul 28 (PTI) Two days after the Centre's nod for the construction of AIIMS in Bihar's Darbhanga district, the state government has directed officials concerned to complete the process of transfer and hand over the identified land on an urgent basis.

Senior officials of all concerned departments have been asked to complete all required work, including transfer and hand over of the identified land to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for construction of Darbhanga AIIMS on an urgent basis, Bihar Health minister, Mangal Pandey told PTI on Sunday.

"The Centre has given its approval for the construction of Darbhanga AIIMS. It's a great gift by the Centre to Bihar. We thank PM Narendra Modi Ji and Union Health Minister J P Nadda Ji, for giving the nod for the construction of Darbhanga AIIMS. Under the leadership of our PM and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the work of improving medical facilities in the state has progressed at a rapid pace and it will continue further... ", said Pandey.

"The state health department received a letter from the Centre on July 25 in this regard. Darbhanga AIIMS will be the second in the state after Patna AIIMS. This will lead to a massive expansion of Darbhanga town and its surrounding districts and will also create a lot of employment opportunities", said the state health minister.

The Director of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana(PMSSY) of the Union Health ministry in a letter dated July 25 to the Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar Health department, said, "This is to inform that on the recommendation of the central technical team, the competent authority has approved the establishment of AIIMS at Shobhan in Darbhanga. The team visited Darbhanga on March 18-19, 2024 to assess the feasibility and suitability of the site at Ekmi Shobhan in Darbhanga for the establishment of AIIMS there".

The state government is requested to transfer and hand over the required encumbrance-free land to this ministry and initiate necessary action for the provision of permanent electricity connection of 20 MVA from two alternate sources. Besides, four-lane road connectivity and potable water supply of 1.5 MLD required for the establishment of Darbhanga AIIMS, according to the letter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), NDA alliance partner expressed its happiness over the Centre's permission for the construction of Darbhanga AIIMS.

In a post on X, JD(U) national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, wrote, "Darbhanga AIIMS will be built in Shobhan itself, construction will start soon. For this approval, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected PM, Union Health Minister and CM Nitish Kumar, on my behalf and on behalf of all the people of Mithila region. The state government will soon transfer the entire land (more than 150 acres) to the Centre free of cost".

"Along with this, the state government will also take necessary steps to arrange electricity and water supply at the site from its own resources and will provide four-lane connectivity to it. This will create employment opportunities in the area. The state government is also redeveloping the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital. A plan of Rs 2,742.04 crore is underway to build a new 2500-bed hospital there.

"After the construction of both the super specialty hospitals, Darbhanga will become a major medical centre not only for North Bihar but also for Nepal", wrote Jha, who also shared the Center's letter on the micro-blogging site. PTI PKD RG