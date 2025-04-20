Bihar govt empowering women through schemes aiding employment, education: Minister

Mau (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh in-charge of the Janata Dal (United) Shravan Kumar on Sunday highlighted the efforts of the Bihar government to empower women through various long-running schemes aimed at ensuring their rights, education, employment and freedom.

Addressing a gathering at the Chandragupt Maurya Jayanti celebrations held at the Shri Shivlochan Shikshan Prashikshan Seva Sansthan in Chauthimal, here, Kumar underscored the significance of the Mauryan era in the context of social justice and public welfare.

"Nitish Kumar government in is working to empower women through various long-running schemes aimed at ensuring their rights, education, employment, and freedom," he said.

Speaking at the event, the Bihar Rural Development Minister praised the Maurya community for its hardworking nature and urged the people to focus on educating their children to bring about social transformation.

"This is the age of competition, and education is essential for our children to progress," he said.

"The Maurya community remembers and reveres its ancestors with pride," he added.

Kumar also emphasised the need to eliminate social evils such as domestic violence, gender discrimination, inequality in education, dowry, and child marriage.

"We must work collectively to eradicate these challenges," he said.

"Empowering women is the only way to build a strong and inclusive society," he added.

The event was attended by community members and local leaders, who echoed the Minister’s sentiments on the importance of education and social reform. PTI COR ABN HIG