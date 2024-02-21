Bihar govt extends benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme to ration card holders

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend the benefits of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh every year to all ration card holders of the state under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Talking to PTI, after a cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samat Chaudhary, said, “It’s a major decision taken by the NDA government in Bihar. It will now extend the AB PM-JAY to all ration card holders of the state.” At present, around 1.2 crore people in Bihar are availing the facility of the AB PM-JAY.

“Now, around 58 lakh people, who are beneficiaries under the National Food Security (NFS) Act, will also be covered under the scheme,” he said. PTI PKD RBT