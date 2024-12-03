Bihar govt extends deadline for uploading self-declaration documents related to landed property

Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday gave a relief of 180 working days to land owners to upload their self-declaration documents related to the landed property owned by them.

The land owners can now upload their self-declaration documents on the official website of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department by February 2025. Earlier, the cutoff date was August 2024.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said, "The cabinet decided to extend the date for filing or uploading the self-declaration documents related to the landed property owned people in the state by 180 working days." "Now, the same can be filled by February 2025. Earlier, the cutoff date for filing it was August 2024. A proposal in this regard was moved by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department of the state government before the cabinet...which was approved today," he added.

The cabinet also gave 90 working days for verification of the revenue map and other related documents of the land. However, it will be effective only after completion of the process of filing of the self-declaration documents, an official of the department clarified.

The Bihar government is undertaking a special land survey to update land records in the state. The last cadastral survey in the state was conducted in 1911 during the British rule. The government's main aim behind conducting the land survey is to reduce the cases of land disputes, the official said.

The exercise is supposed to be completed by August 2025. PTI PKD ACD