Bihar govt has become symbol of atrocity on youths: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The "double-engine" BJP government in Bihar has become a symbol of atrocities on youth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, a day after some students protesting against the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam were lathi-charged.

"It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It is inhuman to spray water and lathi charge on youth in this harsh cold. BJP's double-engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on youth," the Congress general secretary said.

Police on Sunday used water cannons to disperse the students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam held here on December 13.

The students, who were joined by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore at Gandhi Maidan, attempted to march to the chief minister's residence in the evening, prompting police to take action, authorities said. PTI SKC VN VN