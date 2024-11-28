Bihar govt has taken action against 180 circle officers for land-related irregularities: Minister

Patna, Nov 28 (PTI) The Bihar government has taken action against 180 circle officers (COs) and put salaries of around 139 officials of the Revenue and Land Reforms department following alleged irregularities committed by them, minister Dilip Jaiswal told the Assembly on Thursday.

The Revenue and Land Reforms minister was replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Jaiswal.

The BJP MLA alleged that officials of the department sold land of two government schools Pulwaria and Pachpakdi in East Champaran district in connivance with the local land mafia by tampering with revenue records.

Jaiswal said the matter is being examined and strict action will be taken against officials who are found guilty. The NDA government will not spare any corrupt officials of the department.

"The department has already taken action against 180 COs for indulging in corrupt practices. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against them. Besides, salaries of 139 COs have also been put on hold as they did not comply with the directives of the department," he said. PTI PKD RG