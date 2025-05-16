Bihar govt hikes DA for its employees to 55 pc

Patna, May 16 (PTI) The Bihar government announced a 2 percentage points increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

With this hike, employees and pensioners in the pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission will get DA and Dearness Relief (DR) of 55 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

"A hike of 6 percentage points has been approved for those in the pay scale of the 6th Pay Commission. This will raise their DA and DR to 252 per cent. For those in the pay scale of the 5th Pay Commission, the DA and DR have been raised by 11 percentage points to 466 per cent," he said.

The hike will benefit more than 5 lakh employees and over 6 lakh pensioners, officials said.

It will be effective from January 1, 2025, they said. PTI PKD SOM