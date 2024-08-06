Bihar govt hopes for early restoration of democracy in trouble-torn Bangladesh

Patna, Aug 6 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday said an alert has been sounded in many parts of the state in the wake of the unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Senior JD(U) leader and minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also said his party, headed by the chief minister, hoped for early restoration of democracy in Bangladesh, which plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

"We have discussed the issue with the CM. Our party's stand is that we are for restoration of parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh at the earliest,” Chaudhary told reporters at the JD(U) office.

Asked about speculations of an "international conspiracy" at work in Bangladesh, the JD(U) leader said, "I am sure the Centre has been looking at the situation and the people of the country will be informed accordingly. It would not be proper to react on the basis of hearsay." Chaudhary, whose party is a partner in the ruling NDA at the Centre, also lauded the Narendra Modi government for providing a "safe passage" to Hasina, after she had to flee her country the day before.

He was also asked about reports of temples being vandalised in the neighbouring country, which have triggered fears of persecution of the Hindu minority.

“Be it temples or mosques, desecration of any place of worship is deplorable,” the JD(U) leader said.

“Some parts of Bangladesh are not far away from Bihar. As such, we have put the administration on alert with instructions to ensure that no disturbances take place in vulnerable areas,” he added.

Earlier, Additional Director of Police (Headquarters), J S Gangwar had told PTI "an alert has been sounded in a number of districts. The police have been instructed to keep vigil in close coordination with central paramilitary forces".

Although no Bihar district is situated along the border with Bangladesh, the state shares a long, porous boundary with Nepal, which has been often used by infiltrators from other countries to sneak into the Indian territory.

Besides, districts in the state's densely populated northeastern part 'Seemanchal' are said to be vulnerable to influx of illegal immigrants, who enter Bihar via West Bengal.