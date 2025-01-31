Bihar govt in 'mission mode' to kickstart projects: Chief secy Meena

Patna: The Bihar government is in a "mission mode" to ensure that work begins early on projects, worth more than Rs 10,000 crore, for which announcements have been made during the ongoing 'Pragati Yatra' of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to a top official.

In an interaction with PTI, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said clearances have been given for more than 100 projects and the idea is to ensure that work begins well ahead of assembly elections.

"Till January 29, a total of 168 projects had been announced. Necessary approvals have been given for 103 of these, which together account for more than Rs 11,000 crore. Our aim is to ensure that sanctions are given for all such projects by February so that tendering is complete by April and work begins on the ground latest by June", said Meena.

"We are in a mission mode so that work begins early, well before model code of conduct comes into force for assembly polls", said the chief secretary.

Bihar Assembly elections are due in the second half of this year.

The state-wide 'Pragati Yatra', as part of which the longest serving CM has been touring all districts to take stock of the development that has taken place, had commenced a month ago.

The chief secretary also said, "The projects are of altogether 18 departments. Most projects are reflective of development attaining the next level in Bihar, which has already made much progress in infrastructure".

"So, many of these projects are in the tourism sector. There is a great demand for eco-tourism of which there is a huge untapped potential in Bihar", said Meena.

Another area of focus is urban amenities, like by-passes for towns facing huge traffic snarls and road overbridges across railway crossings, added the chief secretary.

He said improvements in sporting infrastructure are also being made in a big way. Many new stadiums are to come up. Besides playgrounds will be developed at schools across 6,000 panchayats.

Irrigation network will also get a boost through these projects, which include extension of many canals and strengthening of embankments, he said.

The chief secretary also said, "Another priority of the chief minister has been employment generation. All these projects will give a boost to the same".

"In the past one decade, 24 lakh job opportunities have been created. These include nine lakh government jobs. This year, another three lakh government jobs will be created", said Meena.