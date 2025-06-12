Bihar govt increases scheme sanction limit of mukhiyas, hikes allowances of PRI functionaries

Patna, Jun 12 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government on Thursday announced that mukhiyas (village heads) can now sanction schemes up to Rs 10 lakh on their own under the MGNREGA without taking any administrative approval.

Till now, a mukhiya was allowed to sanction schemes up to Rs 5 lakh under the MGNREGA.

The government also announced a substantial hike in the allowances and other benefits of panchayati raj institution functionaries.

The decision to increase the sanction limit of mukhiyas and hike the allowances of Zilla Parishad (ZP) president, ZP vice president, panchayat heads, sarpanch and panchayat members and ward members across the state working under the panchayati raj institutions was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Thursday.

As per the government decision, the monthly allowance of ZP president has been hiked to Rs 30,000 from Rs 20,000 while that of ZP vice president to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000 and mukhiya to Rs 7,500 from Rs 5,000.

Panchayati Raj department secretary Manoj Kumar told PTI, "The other important announcements related to panchayati raj department made by the CM today also include that till now, family members of panchayat representatives were given a grant of Rs 5 lakh only on accidental death now they will be given a grant of Rs 5 lakh even in case of normal death in their work period.

"Also, if panchayat representatives suffer from any major disease, then they will be provided health facilities/treatment from Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund".

According to a statement issued by the CMO, "The CM said in the meeting that the government has set the target that Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan should be ready in all gram panchayats of the state before the elections to be held this year. For this, the remaining 1,069 new panchayat government buildings have also been approved by the state government." Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.