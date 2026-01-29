Bihar govt initiates process to provide Rs 2 lakh aid to women's scheme beneficiaries

Patna, Jan 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the state government has initiated the process of providing additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to select beneficiaries of a Rs 7,500-crore women's empowerment scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Bihar's ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, transferring Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in September 2025. The scheme is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

In a post on X, Kumar said, “... Under this scheme, there is a provision to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh, upon assessment, six months after the women start their employment.

“Now, the process has been initiated to provide additional financial assistance of up to 2 lakh rupees to the selected beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.” The Bihar government has so far disbursed Rs 10,000 to the accounts of 1.56 crore women in the state through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

“Now, Rs 2 lakh will be given in phases, provided that the amount previously given has been properly utilised for employment purposes,” the CM said.

Kumar said the remaining applicants in rural and urban areas will also receive the funds in their accounts soon.

“Departments concerned have also been directed to ensure proper arrangements for the marketing of goods produced by the beneficiaries under the scheme,” he added. PTI PKD RBT