Bihar govt inks MoU with Coimbatore-based entity for eye hospital in Patna

Patna, Dec 13 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Coimbatore-based entity for the construction of a super speciality eye hospital here.

The MoU was inked between R V Ramani, founder and managing trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation India (SEFI) and state health secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh at a function here, an official statement said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, state ministers Mangal Pandey and Vijay Kumar Choudhary were present on the occasion.

The state government recently allotted 1.60 acres of land in Kankarbagh area for the construction of the hospital.

The statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here said, "The state government recently allocated Rs 48 crore to the housing board for the transfer of the 1.60-acre plot to SEFI. The land has been leased to SEFI for 99 years at a token payment of Re 1." The super speciality eye hospital will be constructed in one and half years.

"The hospital will provide free eye treatment to patients from economically weaker sections having an earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually. Fees will be affordable for those who belong to the higher income bracket," it said.

The Coimbatore-based entity will also provide training to the medical personnel of the existing super speciality eye hospital at Rajendra Nagar in Patna, a senior health official said. PTI PKD BDC