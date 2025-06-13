Bihar govt issues helpline appealing to people to share info on any plane crash victim from state

Patna, Jun 13 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday started a helpline, appealing to people to provide information about any victim of the Ahmedabad plane crash hailing from the state.

A London-bound Air India plane crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

In a statement, the Disaster Management Department said that if anyone comes to know about victims of the plane crash hailing from Bihar can share information on helplines, 0612-2294204, 0612-2294205 and 1070.

The DMD will provide all assistance to the victim, if any, hailing from the state, in that case, it said. PTI PKD SOM