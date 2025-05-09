Bihar govt keeping vigil on internal security situation: Official

Patna, May 9 (PTI) The Bihar government in coordination with the Centre is keeping vigil on the internal security situation in the state amid heightened military conflict between India and Pakistan, a top official said on Friday.

Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena chaired a meeting here to review the internal security situation, which was attended by Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary and others.

Meena said a strict vigil was being maintained at all vital installations, including airports, railway stations, bus stands, places of worship and major government office buildings.

Special focus was on tourist spots and areas along the international border, the chief secretary added.

The Bihar government has already cancelled leaves of all administrative and police officials and personnel involved in disaster management in the state in view of the military conflict.

In a letter to various department heads and officials across the districts, the General Administration Department on Thursday said, "All officials of civil and police administration across the state remain available at their respective places of posting in view of the sensitive circumstances prevailing in the country." No leave applications except for unavoidable circumstances would be accepted, the letter said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday also chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in the state’s border districts.

The CM is also scheduled to hold another review meeting on Saturday in Purnea district. PTI NAC PKD NN