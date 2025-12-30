Bihar govt makes reshuffle in bureaucracy, several IAS officers transferred

Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday made a reshuffle in its bureaucracy by transferring several IAS officers.

Sanjeev Hans of the 1997 batch was appointed as an additional member on the Board of Revenue, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

The state government recently withdrew the suspension of Hans, who was in judicial custody for about a year after the ED arrested him in October 2024 in a money laundering and corruption case.

N Vijaya Lakshmi of the 1995 batch was appointed as additional chief secretary of the Planning and Development Department, and K Senthil Kumar of the 1996 batch was named the principal secretary of the Sugarcane Industries Department.

Pankaj Kumar of the 1997 batch was appointed as the principal secretary of the Rural Development Department, said the notification.

Narmdeshwar Lal was appointed the principal secretary of the Agriculture Department, and Vinay Kumar the principal secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Prem Singh Meena was named the commissioner of the Munger division, Manish Kumar the commissioner of the Saran division and Girivar Dayal Singh the commissioner of the Tirhut division. PTI PKD SOM