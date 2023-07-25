'Bihar govt offers waiver on pending liabilities for scrapping vehicles older than 15 years

Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday announced a waiver on pending liabilities of vehicles older than 15 years which are scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).

Advertisment

The decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

This proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the transport department.

"The cabinet has approved a 100 per cent waiver of pending liabilities on government vehicles older than 15 years which are scrapped at RVSFs. While commercial and non-commercial vehicles will be given a 90 per cent waiver in taxes, 100 per cent penalties imposed on them will be waived off. This scheme is valid for a year only", Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, told reporters immediately after the cabinet meeting.

Advertisment

The move will certainly accelerate the state government's effort of phasing out the old and polluting vehicles in the state, he said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal pertaining to salaries and allowances given to chairman and members of different Commissions and Boards of the state government.

"The Cabinet approved a proposal which makes it clear that now chairman and members of different commissions and boards of the state government will get the same salaries and allowances given to the chairman and members of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)", said Subhani.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the dismissal of three senior government doctors, posted in different districts and hospitals in the state, from service for "unauthorisedly" remaining absent from their duties for several years.

"The dismissed doctors include: Ashok Kumar Singh (primary health centre, Singhwalia, Gopalganj), Ravi Kumar (district hospital, Kaitihar) and Anand Kumar Sultanbi (Referral hospital, Gopalganj)", said the chief secretary. PTI PKD RG