Bihar: Govt official held on corruption charges, Rs 52 lakh in cash seized from his premises

Patna, Aug 22 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Friday arrested a superintending engineer of the Rural Works Department on charges of corruption and recovered Rs 52 lakh in cash, including a large number of burnt currency notes, from his premises here.

The arrested official is posted at Madhubani district.

According to a statement issued by the Economic Offences Unit of the police: “Acting on specific information, a search was conducted at his premises in Patna’s Agamkuan area on Wednesday. EOU sleuths recovered Rs 52 lakh in cash, including a large number of burnt currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.” The cash amount was concealed in the toilet, water tank and waste drain pipe of the kitchen, it said.

“Besides, the investigators also recovered several incriminating documents from his premises,” the statement said.

Further investigation is underway.