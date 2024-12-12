Bihar govt onboards over 2.4 lakh officials on online learning platform under Mission Karmayogi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Bihar government has onboarded over 2.4 lakh officials on an online training platform under the Centre's ambitious Mission Karmayogi, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Under the Mission Karmayogi initiative, an MoU was signed on October 7 between the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Karmayogi Bharat (a special purpose vehicle), and the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD).

This agreement aims to strengthen the capabilities of government officials and employees in Bihar so that all public servants can become role-based instead of rule-based, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

This will be achieved through the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform, which is a flagship digital initiative aimed at empowering government servants.

It will also function as a robust e-learning hub, the statement said.

"Bihar government officials are actively participating in various online courses available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. So far, 20 MDO (ministry department organisation) admins have successfully registered, and a total of 2,42,053 Karmayogis have been onboarded onto the iGOT platform," it said.

As a result, 31,368 course enrolments have been recorded, it said.

Notably, 23,724 course completions and certificate generations have been reported, reflecting strong engagement and commitment to enhancing professional skills among officials, the statement said.

The platform offers a diverse range of courses aimed at improving administrative and governance skills.

To ensure inclusivity and accessibility, BIPARD has fully transcribed 25 course modules from the Mission Karmayogi platform into Hindi, with Hindi voice-overs and subtitles, it said, adding that this has significantly expanded the reach of these courses to a larger audience in Bihar and beyond.

The signing of the MoU marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the Capacity Building Commission, Karmayogi Bharat, and the government of Bihar.

This collaboration will encourage continuous learning and skill development for Bihar's civil servants, ultimately ensuring better public service delivery, the statement said.

The digital training programs under the Mission Karmayogi initiative align with the government's commitment to fostering a more efficient, accountable, and skilled workforce, thereby enabling better governance and service delivery to the citizens of India, it added. PTI AKV ZMN