Patna (PTI): The Bihar government is planning to formulate a policy to regulate screen time and exposure to social media among children, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary informed the Assembly on Monday.

Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the government has sought a detailed report from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, on the issue.

"The state government has sought a detailed report from the NIMHANS in this regard. The issue of checking screen time and online gaming among minors is a matter of concern. It is a multi-sectoral issue involving several stakeholders. Once we receive the report from the institute, a meeting of all stakeholders will be convened to prepare a policy in this regard," he said.

The issue was raised by JD(U) MLA Samridh Verma during question hour.

Verma said, "It is an invisible epidemic killing the roots of Bihar’s future. Infinite scroll traps children’s attention. The Economic Survey 2025–26 cites this as an official warning and recognises it as a national health crisis."

He further said, "People know how dopamine creates a mental hijack, making real life feel dull. This also causes behavioural shifts and loss of focus among minors. Bihar has a wide internet reach but low digital literacy to handle it. We are teaching AI to kids, but where is the shield against its toxicity?"

The MLA urged the government to make "digital hygiene" lessons mandatory in all government schools and to open specialised addiction counselling centres in every district hospital..

He also suggested utilising the Jeevika Didi network to educate rural mothers about "screen-time management".

Reacting to it, state Information Technology Minister Shreyasi Singh said, "The department has sought a detailed report from the NIMHANS, Bengaluru....we will definitely come out with a policy on this".