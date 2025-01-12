Bihar govt prevented us from setting up camp on 'private land', says Jan Suraaj Party

Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) The Jan Suraaj Party on Sunday claimed that the Patna district administration stopped it from setting up a camp on a private land, allegedly following orders from the Bihar government, which was "rattled" by the protests of party founder Prashant Kishor.

Advertisment

Denying the charge, the district administration claimed that it stopped the party from setting up a virtual "tent city" on a piece of "unsurveyed government land".

In a statement on social media, the party accused the Nitish Kumar government of being rattled by Kishor's ongoing fast-unto-death in protest against alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination and claimed that the administration prevented them from setting up a camp near Marine Drive on "private land".

Reacting to the party's allegation, an official of the district administration, who refused to be named, said, "It's not a private land at all. It's unsurveyed government land on the banks of the Ganga. Therefore, no such activities will be permitted on this plot".

Advertisment

Kishor was on Saturday discharged from a hospital in Patna following improvement in his health condition. The 47-year-old former political strategist is continuing with the 'fast-unto-death' that he launched on January 2 in protest against alleged irregularities in a BPSC exam held last month.

Kishor was admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday, a day after his arrest by police for staging a dharna at a location in the city where such agitations are prohibited, before being granted bail by a court.

The Combined Competitive Exams conducted by the BPSC on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of a question paper leak. Despite the government dismissing these claims, a fresh test was conducted for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna. PTI PKD MNB