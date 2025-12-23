Bihar govt promotes 31 IPS officers

Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday promoted 31 IPS officers, which will be effective from January 1, 2026, a notification issued by the Home Department said.

Kundan Krishnan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police from the post of Additional Director General, it said.

Eight officers of the 2008 batch, including DIGs Kim, Nitasha Guriya, Satyaveer Singh, Upendra Kumar Sharma, Bikas Burman and Manoj Kumar, were elevated to the rank of Inspector General.

The notification said that 22 IPS officers of the 2012 batch have been promoted to the rank of DIG.

The promotions will not affect their current postings, it added. PTI PKD RBT