Bihar govt seeks GI Tag for 'Khobi Ki Lai' sweetmeat

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) The Bihar government has approached the Geographical Indications Registry seeking a GI tag for 'Khobi Ki Lai', a traditional sweet popular in Patna's Barh sub-division, the assembly was informed on Monday.

Khobi Ki Lai is made of puffed amaranth seeds (ramdana) and rich khoya (mawa), mixed with fine sugar to form round, melt-in-the-mouth laddu-like sweetmeat.

Industry Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said in the assembly that the department has approached the Chennai-based Geographical Indications Registry seeking the coveted GI label for the food.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is a type of intellectual property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location with a distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

"Known for its light, crisp texture and rich, nutty flavour, Khobi Ki Lai is a blend of wholesome ingredients and traditional preparation methods. The department approached the Geographical Indications Registry (Chennai) on May 19, 2025, seeking the GI Tag for it," Jaiswal said.

He requested all MLAs to propose unique products from their respective areas for GI tagging, and the state government will consider the suggestions, the minister said.

Bihar's GI-tagged agricultural products include: Shahi Litchi, Bhagalpuri Zardalu mango, Katarni rice, Maricha rice and Magahi Paan (beetle leaf).

Besides, proposals have also been sent for GI tags to sweetmeats -- 'Khurma', 'Tilkut' and 'Balu Shahi'.