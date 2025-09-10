Bihar govt sounds alert in districts bordering Nepal

Patna, Sep 10 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday sounded an alert in districts bordering Nepal in view of the restive situation in the adjoining country.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting in the wake of violent protests in Nepal and directed officials to further strengthen security in the districts along the international border.

A statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department said, "The primary objective of the meeting was to effectively address the potential challenges arising from the recent developments in Nepal." "The chief secretary issued several directives to the DMs and SPs concerned. He specifically called for strict surveillance of all individuals entering Bihar from across the border. The chief secretary made it clear that no one should be allowed to cross the border without thorough screening," it added.

Amrit also emphasised the need for heightened vigil at key sensitive and critical infrastructures such as bridges, railway stations and power plants to prevent any untoward incident.

During the meeting, the chief secretary also assured officials that in case of any emergency or need for additional support, they could contact him or the Director General of Police (DGP) directly.

This directive aims to enable swift decision-making and prevent delays in any situation, the statement said.

The meeting was virtually attended by DMs and SPs of all the districts bordering Nepal.

The meeting was also attended by DGP Vinay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Kundan Krishnan, senior officials of the Home Department, divisional commissioners, and IGs. PTI PKD ACD