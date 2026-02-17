Bihar govt taking steps to establish new biomedical waste disposal facilities across state

Patna, Feb 17 (PTI) Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday said his department is taking steps to establish more biomedical waste disposal facilities across the state.

He made the remark while replying to a starred question by independent MLC Maheshwar Singh in the Council.

Currently, Bihar has four such centres in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Gaya.

Pandey said, "We realise four centres are not enough and the department is taking steps to establish additional biomedical waste treatment facilities." Singh informed the House that the state produces 28,000 kg of biomedical waste per day, questioning whether four centres for disposal of such amounts of waste were adequate.

"Due to a lack of proper disposal, a large volume of biomedical waste is being thrown along roadsides, which is very dangerous as it mixes with water and soil, and adversely affects public health," he said. PTI SUK MNB