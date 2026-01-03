Bihar govt to celebrate Swami Vivekananda birth anniv as 'Adhyatmikta Diwas'

Patna, Jan 3 (PTI) The Bihar government will celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12 as 'Adhyatmikta Diwas', an official statement said.

Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) chairman Ranbir Nandan, in the statement issued on Friday, said that a function will be organised at Ravindra Bhavan in Patna.

An essay competition based on Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address will be held. The first prize will be Rs 25,000, the second Rs 15,000 and the third Rs 11,000, along with ten consolation prizes, the statement added.

Nandan said that religious consciousness and faith in Sanatan Dharma are becoming increasingly strong among the people of Bihar.

"While earlier people used to crowd picnic and tourist spots on New Year Day, this year, almost every small and big temple and shrine in Bihar witnessed a massive influx of devotees," Nandan said, adding that "a notable aspect of this turnout was the significant presence of youth".

He asserted that despite it being the 'English New Year', the strong inclination towards worship and darshan indicates that "religious awareness in Bihar has grown stronger" than before, and people are now accepting it as "a means of spiritual purification and a sacred beginning".

He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the renovation and beautification of major religious sites.

"Construction, renovation and beautification of sites including Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sitamarhi's Punaura Dham, Kashi Vishwanath, Ujjain Mahakal and several temples across the nation have strongly presented the scientific and social aspects of Sanatan Dharma before the public," he added. PTI SUK ACD