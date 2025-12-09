Bihar govt to impose Rs 10 lakh fine for illegal mining, offer cash reward for informers

Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday announced stringent measures to curb illegal mining and overloading, including a Rs 10 lakh fine on vehicle owners involved in such activities, and cash rewards for those assisting in the arrest of offenders.

Speaking to reporters here, Mines and Geology Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had directed the department to ensure strict enforcement.

"Chief Minister has directed us to maintain the rule of law in the state, and we will match our words with action. The policy and intent of the government are clear. We will eliminate the practice of illegal mining from the state," Sinha said.

Sinha asserted that his department is committed to "eliminating illegal mining" through "public participation." Media persons and social media influencers who help authorities nab offenders will be given Rs 10,000 for information on trucks and Rs 5,000 for tractors, he said.

"If they wish, we will also provide them with certification as 'Bihari Yodhhas' (warriors of Bihar). However, on their discretion, we will maintain absolute privacy about their identity to prevent them from 'negative influences' of criminal elements," he said.

Sinha informed that the mining department, in cooperation with police and civil administration, is conducting raids across the state to arrest illegal miners.

"Following a meeting with district magistrate, Patna SSP, and officials of the mining department, we conducted a raid near Patliputra Rail Complex, and seized 28 tractors involved in sale of illegal sand," he said.

Sinha said FIRs have been registered against tractor owners, and action will be taken under Rules 56 A and 56 B of the Bihar Minerals (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation & Storage) Rules, 2019.

A cumulative fine of Rs 32 lakh will be imposed on the seized vehicles, he added.

Sinha confirmed that a similar raid was conducted in Chandi police station area of Bhojpur district, where 9 tractor trolleys have been seized. PTI SUK MNB