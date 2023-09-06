Bihar govt to install call blocking system in 15 prisons

Patna: The Bihar government has decided to install 'Towers of the Harmonious Call Blocking System (T-HCBS)' in all 15 prisons of the state to prevent unauthorised communications from jail premises.

Advertisment

The T-HCBS will be installed at Central Jail (Beur, Patna), Central Jail (Buxar), Central Jail (Motohari), Shahid Khudiram Bose Central Jail (Muzaffarpur), Central Jail (Purnea), Shahid Jubba Sahni Central Jail (Bhagalpur), Special Central Jail (Bhagalpur), Central Jail (Gaya), District Jail (Chhapra), District Jail (Darbhanga), District Jail (Saharsha), District Jail (Munger)., District Jail (Phulwarisharif), Sub- Jail (Danapur) and Sub-Jail (Patna City).

"Prisons and correctional services, home department (prisons), Bihar, is concerned about enhancement of security systems in prisons. Prohibited communication devices in jails have been a long-time challenge. We have approved a plan to install frisking booths at all prisons to ensure that mobile or prohibited items etc cannot be taken inside the premises," S. Siddhartha, additional chief secretary (home department) told PTI on Wednesday.

"Along with this, a proposal to install T-HCBS at 15 prisons has been approved and the process has started. This will prevent unauthorised communications from prison premises and any attempt to do so from inside the jail can be detected," he added.

Advertisment

The installation process of T-HCBS in 15 prisons will be completed soon, he said, adding the department has initiated the process of identifying eligible firms for the project.

"Once the project is allotted to eligible firm(s), it has to be completed in a time-bound manner," he added.

According to department’s note, "As per the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines, directions were given to the department of telecommunications (DoT) to survey the coverage, capacity and quality of signal in the prison complexes and its adjoining areas. Survey and optimisation work were assessed by different telecom service providers (TSPs).

Advertisment

"Based on the assessment of all TSPs, adjustment of antennas/optimization work has been completed. After optimization in the vicinity of the prisons, DoT noticed that there is still availability of signals and possibilities of unauthorized communication in prison premises."

"To stop unauthorized communication in prison premises and as per the DoT suggestions, the department decided to install T-HCBS in 15 jails," reads the note, a copy of which is in the possession of PTI.

It may be recalled that at least 35 cell phones buried in 5 to 6 feet pits inside the Ara (Bhojpur district) jail premises by prisoners were recovered by prison authorities in December last year.