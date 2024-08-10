Bihar govt to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' from Aug 12

Patna, Aug 10 (PTI) The NDA government in Bihar will launch a statewide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme from August 12.

Bihar Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department in a letter to DMs has asked them to engage Jeevika Didis — women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project—and registered associations of weavers in manufacturing of the Indian flag as per specifications in their respective districts.

"The department will provide funds for the campaign to all districts. Jeevika Didis and registered associations of weavers should be engaged in manufacturing of the Indian flag as per specifications", says the letter issued by the Director (Cultural Affairs), Bihar Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department, to DMs on August 9. The department has asked DMs to make all necessary preparations to make the programme successful.

The campaign aimed at encouraging people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also holds the portfolio of Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department, said, "The state has decided to launch a state-wide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 12. The idea behind the campaign is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag." The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Union Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for Har Ghar Tiranga.

"The National flag will be hoisted on all government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, professional and commercial establishments, non-government organisations, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas, police stations, etc, during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign," said the DyCM.

Sinha also said, "The Har Ghar Tiranga invites every Indian to bring the Tiranga into their homes and proudly hoist it in celebration of our nation's independence…".

Officials have been instructed to make efforts to ensure maximum public participation during the campaign, he said, adding village panchayats, government institutes, offices and associations should be associated with the programme. PTI PKD RG