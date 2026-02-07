Bihar govt to nominate expert ‘support persons’ for POCSO victims

Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) The Bihar government has decided to nominate expert ‘support persons’ to assist child victims through legal proceedings under the POCSO Act, officials said on Saturday.

The decision, taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, is in compliance with Supreme Court directions and guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Bihar registers around 6,000 cases annually under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“The decision to nominate expert ‘support persons’ has been taken under Section 39 of the POCSO Act, 2012, which defines their role in ensuring justice and support for child victims throughout legal proceedings,” Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI.

She said the support persons would provide emotional, psychological and legal assistance to child victims during investigation and trial. Professionals experienced in the field will be nominated for the role.

The state government will pay Rs 9,000 per month to the ‘support persons’. Each will handle at least 10 cases annually, for which funds have been approved, she said.

“The process of nomination will begin soon,” Preyashi added.

She said the POCSO Act is a comprehensive law aimed at protecting children below 18 years from sexual abuse, exploitation and pornography, while ensuring child-friendly mechanisms for reporting, investigation, evidence recording and speedy trials through designated special courts.

The initiative aims to protect children and their families from external pressure and help them navigate the criminal justice system, the official said.

A trained support person will act as a liaison between stakeholders and the victim’s family, provide regular updates, facilitate emotional and psychological support, and assist in rehabilitation, Preyashi said. PTI PKD RBT