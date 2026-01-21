Bihar govt to organise camps for life certificates of pension beneficiaries

Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) In a move aimed at ensuring pension to lakhs of beneficiaries, the Bihar government will organise monthly camps at the block and panchayat levels to physically verify beneficiaries and issue life certificates under its social security pension schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

Announcing this, state social welfare department minister Madan Sahni on Wednesday told reporters, "No beneficiary will be deprived of pension schemes even if there is any difficulty in getting their life certificates issued. We have received reports that beneficiaries were facing difficulties due to name errors, Aadhaar card or thumb impressions." "Keeping this in mind, we have decided to simplify the process of issuing life certificates to them so that they can easily get their pension. We have decided to organise camps once a month at the block or panchayat level to issue life certificates after physical verification," he said.

"We will ensure that every beneficiary receives their pension. No one will be deprived of it," the minister added.

Echoing similar views, social welfare department secretary Bandana Preyashi said, "Obtaining a life certificate is a must for availing social security pension and that the last exercise was carried out in 2021. Beneficiaries who can reach a common services centres will get their life certificates free of cost." She said till now the verification of about 80 lakh beneficiaries has been completed.

The state's social welfare department provides pensions to 1.16 crore beneficiaries under six schemes: Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS), Chief Minister's Old Age Pension Scheme (MVPY), Laxmibai Social Security Pension Scheme, and the Bihar Disability Pension Scheme. PTI PKD MNB