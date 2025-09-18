Bihar govt to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed graduates: CM

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) The Bihar government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 per month to unemployed youths who have graduate degrees for a period of two years under 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana', Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday.

Earlier, this scheme was applicable for unemployed youths who had passed their intermediate exams only.

Kumar, in a post on X, said, "I am pleased to inform that under the state government's seven resolves programme, the previously operated 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana' has now been expanded. Under this, the benefit of the Self-Help Allowance Scheme, which was previously being provided to intermediate-passed youth, has now been extended to unemployed graduate youth who have passed in arts, science, and commerce.

"Graduate-passed youth in the 20-25 age group who are not pursuing any studies anywhere, are striving for jobs/employment, do not have any self-employment, or have not obtained government, private, or non-government employment, will also be paid the Chief Minister's Resolves Self-Help Allowance at the rate of Rs 1000 per month for a maximum of two years." Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year. PTI PKD RG