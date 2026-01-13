Bihar govt to provide land/flats registration facility at doorsteps for elderly people

Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that the state government will provide a property registration facility for land and flats for elderly people aged 80 years and above at their doorsteps.

The new facility, which will be implemented under the 'Saat Nischary-3' (seven resolve), will be effective from April 1, 2026.

The CM in a post on X said, "It has been observed that elderly persons in the state, who are 80 years and above, face difficulties in getting their land/flat registered. Now, the government has decided to provide property registration facility to elderly people, 80 years and above, at their homes, if they need it." The Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department will provide this facility through a mobile registration unit.

"Applicants can apply online for this facility. The department concerned will ensure that the registration process is completed within seven working days," wrote the CM.

Kumar also said, "It has also been observed that buyers don't get exact information about the land at the time of purchase. Keeping this in mind, arrangements are being made to provide updated information about the land to the buyer/seller before the registration of the same property." Under this system, the department will provide detailed information about the land to the buyers and sellers prior to registration. "For availing this facility, the interested buyer will have to apply for this. After receiving the application, the department will collect the latest update about the land from the concerned circle," the CM wrote.

The objective of 'Saat Nischay-3', is 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' (ease of living), he said. In this regard, if you wish to give any specific suggestions, you can submit your valuable suggestions through email id: cm-secretariat-bih@gov.in or by post by January 19, Kumar said.

The Bihar cabinet recently gave its nod to roll out 'Saat Nischay-3' over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, with the objective of Bihar's inclusion among the developed states.

The state government has already implemented two 'Saat Nischay' programmes since 2015. PTI PKD RG