Bihar govt to shut down ‘gunda banks’, only RBI-authorised entities to operate: Dy CM

Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday said the state government will shut down all illegal and unauthorised money-lending entities, known as ‘gunda banks’.

Chaudhary asserted that only RBI-authorised banking institutions will be allowed to operate in Bihar.

He said the state government is committed to ending the “exploitative system” under which moneylenders charge exorbitant interest rates, and force people to mortgage their land.

Chaudhary was speaking at the police headquarters here, after distributing appointment letters to newly recruited assistant sub-inspector stenographers.

A statement released by the Bihar Police said 48 ‘ASI Stenos’ were provided appointment letters.

Chaudhary also said that Bihar has maintained a transparent recruitment process under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Between 2005 and 2020, over 7.5 lakh appointments were made. In the past five years, more than 11.5 lakh youths secured government jobs,” he claimed.

Chaudhary said the Bihar Police currently has a sanctioned strength of 2,29,651.

This year, 21,391 constables have been appointed and are undergoing training, while the written exams for 19,838 constable posts have been completed, with physical tests scheduled to begin in December, and the selection process to conclude by March 2026, he said.

The deputy CM said that in order to strengthen law and order through technology, the state government will install AI-based surveillance cameras across the state.

“More than 10,000 such cameras are being installed in all districts of Bihar. AI-enabled cameras will also be mandatorily set up at railway junctions, city intersections, and entry-exit points of urban and panchayat areas,” he added. PTI SUK RBT