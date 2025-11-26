Bihar govt to train 'jeevika didis' as drivers, conductors of pink buses: Minister

Patna, Nov 26 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that "Jeevika Didis" will be trained as drivers and conductors to operate pink buses, available exclusively for women.

In Bihar, "Jeevika Didi" refers to women members of a state government initiative aimed at the social and economic empowerment of rural women through self-help groups.

Addressing a departmental review meeting here, Transport Minister Shravan Kumar said, "Applications have been invited from interested Jeevika Didis for training as drivers and conductors by December 15." He said that shortlisted candidates will undergo heavy motor vehicle (HMV) training at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) located in Patna and Aurangabad in the state.

"After successful completion of training, Jeevika Didis will be appointed as drivers of pink buses operated by the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation," Kumar said.

The minister said that 200 women will be trained as drivers and conductors to operate the 100 pink buses currently running in the state.

"This will not only herald a new chapter of women's empowerment in the state, but also open new avenues of employment for Jeevika Didis," he said.

While the minimum educational qualification for the driver's post will be class VIII, that for the position of conductor will be class X, Kumar said.

He clarified that candidates who secure an HMV license after training will be appointed on a contractual basis against vacant posts.

During the meeting, the minister also instructed officials to expedite all pending schemes and ensure timely completion of departmental projects.

Kumar emphasised the need for measures to reduce road accidents and directed that compensation be paid promptly to victims of road accidents and their families.

He also instructed officials to carry out statewide enforcement drives focusing on helmet and seat belt checks across all districts. PTI SUK NN