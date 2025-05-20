Bihar govt transfers 11 IAS, 6 IPS and 36 BAS officers in major reshuffle

Patna: In a major reshuffle, the Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 11 IAS and six IPS officers, according to separate notifications.

Along with them, 36 officers of the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) were also transferred.

IAS officer Anupama Singh was appointed joint secretary in the Health Department, while Gunjan Singh was named the deputy development commissioner (DDC) of Bhojpur, and Shubham Kumar was made the new municipal commissioner of Bhagalpur.

Shaileja Pande was appointed the new DDC of Samastipur, while Shiwakshi Dikshit was made the new municipal commissioner of Munger, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department.

IPS officer Rajeev Ranjan was named the SP of the State Crime Records Bureau, while Rakesh Kumar Sinha has been made the new SP of the Vigilance Bureau, said a separate notification issued by the Home Department.

Pankaj Kumar was appointed the new SP of the Economic Offences Unit, and Manish Kumar Sinha is the new SP (Security) in the Special Branch, it said.

The reshuffle in the state's bureaucracy and police ranks assumes significance with assembly elections due in the state later this year.