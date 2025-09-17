Bihar govt transfers Rs 802 crore to 16.4 lakh workers' accounts on Vishwakarma Puja

Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday transferred around Rs 802 crore to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under an annual scheme, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

It also launched a web portal of the’ Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna' on the occasion, which coincides with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assembly polls are due in Bihar later this year.

A total of around Rs 802.46 crore was directly transferred to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers by Kumar during a function at 1 Anne Marg here, his official residence.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, “The amount was transferred under the Annual Clothing Assistance Scheme, which has been increased to Rs 5,000 per worker. Earlier, each registered construction worker used to receive Rs 2,500 annually in their bank accounts”.

The scheme was launched in 2020 under the Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Rules, 2016, to assist eligible and registered construction workers.

Deepak Anand, Secretary, Labour Resources Department, told PTI that this year, the state government decided to transfer the amount on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

“We have been working from the beginning to bring the most marginalised sections of society into the mainstream. The remarkable progress Bihar has achieved across various sectors has been made possible due to the invaluable contribution of our worker brothers and sisters.

“The government is consistently working for their welfare. On this occasion, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all our worker brothers and sisters,” the CM said.

He also instructed the Labour Resources Department to launch a campaign to identify and register any left-out workers, the statement said.

Launching the web portal for the ‘Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojana’, Kumar said the scheme is an ambitious initiative by the state government aimed at empowering the youth of Bihar, and preparing them to meet employment requirements.

Under the scheme, internship opportunities will be provided in the manufacturing and service sectors, enabling the youth to gain practical experience, financial support, and enhanced employment prospects, the statement said.

In the 2025-26 fiscal, around 5,000 internship opportunities will be made available under the scheme, which will be operated through a dedicated digital platform, and will serve as a bridge connecting the youth and industries.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Kumar said: “Today is the day of worship of Lord Vishwakarma (Vishwakarma Puja), the divine architect of the universe, and it is also the birthday of PM Narendra Modi jee. The PM is tirelessly working with complete dedication for the upliftment of the country and its citizens without stopping or getting tired.

“It is a happy coincidence that today, funds are being transferred to the accounts of workers under the Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.” PTI PKD RBT