Bihar govt transfers several senior IAS officers, S Siddharth appointed new development commissioner

Patna, Aug 30 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday effected an administrative reshuffle by transferring and giving additional charges to several senior IAS officers posted in various departments.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), S Siddharth (IAS officer of 1991 batch), currently holding the post of additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Cabinet Secretariat and Education departments, has now been appointed as development commissioner of the state.

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah (IAS officer of 1992 batch) has been appointed as chairman-cum-member of the board of revenue of the state government.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary (IAS officer of 1995 batch), currently holding the post of additional chief secretary of the Home Department, will also hold additional charge of the Cabinet Secretariat in the same capacity.

Similarly, B Rajender (IAS officer of 1995 batch), currently holding the post of the ACS of the GAD, will also hold the additional charge of the Education department in the same capacity.

Anand Kishor (IAS officer of the 1996 batch), currently holding the post of principal secretary of the Finance Department, will also hold additional charge of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC), the notification added. PTI PKD ACD