Bihar govt will construct 700 new small bridges in rural areas in 2025-26: Minister

Patna, Mar 21 (PTI) The Bihar government will construct at least 700 new small bridges in rural areas of the state in the next financial year, Rural Works Department (RWD) minister Ashok Choudhary said on Friday.

The minister made this statement while presenting the budget proposals of Rs 11,101.64 crore of the RWD for the year 2025-26. The department's budget for the next fiscal year was passed by the assembly by voice vote.

"The department will construct 700 new small bridges, worth Rs 3,000 crore, in rural areas in the state in the year 2025-26. With the objective of improving rural connectivity within the state, the Bihar government has undertaken several rural road development schemes to ensure all-weather access to previously unconnected habitations. In the coming months all unconnected habitations will be connected with high-quality rural roads," said the minister.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana (MMGSY), the department has so far constructed 764 km of rural roads under the scheme in the year 2024-25, he said, adding in the year 2025-26, the department will construct additional 8,600 km roads.

"Building and improving rural road infrastructure has a significant impact on people's quality of life, promotes economic expansion and lessens the gap between urban and rural communities," said the minister.

The assembly also passed budget proposals of Rs 11,982.26 crore of the Urban Development and Housing department for the year 2025-26, Rs 6,894.68 crore of the Building Construction department and Rs 532 crore of the Transport department. PTI PKD RG