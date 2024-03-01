Bihar govt withholds salaries of VCs for not attending education dept meeting

Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) In an unprecedented move, the Bihar government has ordered freezing of the bank accounts of all state-run universities, barring one, and withheld salaries of their vice-chancellors for allegedly being absent at a recent review meeting convened by the education department.

Advertisment

The department’s letter, issued to all VCs barring the official of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, has sought clarification from them as to why they did not attend the meeting to discuss the status of pending examinations and other issues.

“If the department does not get a satisfactory reply from the VCs within two days, it will lodge FIRs against the authorities. Meanwhile, the payment of salaries of VCs has been withheld and instructions have been issued to banks not to operate any accounts of the concerned universities till further order," said the letter, a copy of which is in the possession of PTI.

The letter, issued by Education Secretary Baidyanath Yadav, was also sent to examination controllers of all universities except those of Magadh University and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University.

Advertisment

“The department took strong exception to their (VCs) absence from the meeting convened to discuss crucial issues like pendency/delay of examinations in universities. They have failed to discharge their duties as public servants," it said.

Despite several attempts, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary could not be reached for comment.

The state government, had in August last year, stopped salaries of the VC and pro-VC of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur for their alleged failure to inspect the educational institutions under their jurisdiction, and for not attending a review meeting convened by the education department.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, convened a meeting of all the VCs at the Raj Bhavan here on March 3.

The agenda of the meeting will be known on March 3, the official communication sent to the VCs stated. PTI PKD BDC RBT