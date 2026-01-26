Bihar govt's top priority to provide 1 crore jobs, employment opportunities by 2030: Guv

Patna, Jan 26 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said that the state administration's top priority is to provide one crore government jobs and other employment opportunities by 2030.

The governor, after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, addressed a gathering at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. He also took the salute from marching contingents.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and several state ministers were present on the occasion.

"The state administration is working in a mission mode to provide one crore government jobs and employment opportunities to the youth by 2030. While the vacant posts are being filled, additional posts are also being created, wherever required... 10 lakh government jobs and 40 lakh employment opportunities have already been provided in recent years," he said.

"The rule of law prevails in the state. To improve law and order, police strength has been significantly increased to 1.21 lakh," Khan said.

He asserted that the government is committed to preserving communal harmony in the state.

The governor further said that the state government has already decided to tighten security and construct boundaries around the temples and burial grounds in the state.

"The construction of boundary walls of temples over 60 years old is underway. The state government also started fencing burial grounds in 2006," he said.

The governor also spoke about different welfare measures being taken by the state government.

Health facilities and infrastructure have remarkably improved in the state over the years, he said.

"The NDA government has provided Rs 10,000 to one woman from every family to start a business of her choice. After receiving this amount, many women have started their own businesses. It has also been promised that if the business continues successfully, they will receive additional assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh. Several steps are being taken for women's empowerment in the state," he said.

The government has also increased the strength of women in the state police.

"Bihar has the highest number of women in the police force in the country," he added. PTI SUK PKD ACD