Bihar graduate held captive in Myanmar by fake job racket gang rescued

Patna, Aug 30 (PTI) A B.Tech graduate from Patna, who had been allegedly held captive in Myanmar by a group operating a fake overseas job racket for over two months, has been rescued by police, officials said on Saturday.

Sachin Kumar was freed by the authorities concerned in Myanmar and handed over to the local Indian embassy. He reached Patna via Kolkata on Friday, they said.

“He was lured by a Nepali agent with the promise of a high-paying job in Myanmar. The agent facilitated his travel to Myanmar on a tourist visa. When he reached that country in late June, he was made a hostage and subjected to physical abuse, as his captors tried to force him to participate in a scam,” Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

His family members were also contacted in Danapur and asked to pay a ransom amount for his release, Singh said.

Police have arrested a person in connection with the incident.

A special investigation team was constituted, and authorities in Myanmar were approached through diplomatic channels, the SP said. PTI PKD RBT