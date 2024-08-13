Bihar guard suspended as son turns up for duty during governor's tour

Motihari (Bihar), Aug 13 (PTI) A "chowkidar" (guard) was suspended in Bihar's East Champaran district for letting his son turn up for duty in place of himself, compromising security arrangements in place for the governor's visit on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar was in Motihari, the district headquarters town, to attend a function of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, besides several other programmes.

The 'chowkidar' was assigned duty at Gandhi Maidan in the town, but his son turned up at his place.

"We learnt about the lapse after the chowkidar's son, who had turned up in his father's uniform, posted pictures on social media," Superintendent of Police Kantesh Mishra said.

The chowkidar was posted in Ghorasahan Panchyat of the district, added the SP. PTI CORR NAC NN